The Unique, Michelada-Inspired Garnishes To Dress Up A Can Of Beer

Everybody loves a good cocktail garnish but beer is often left unadorned. One of the few exceptions to the rule is with a Michelada. We were recently chatting with Ashleigh Phelps, Dos Equis Brand Director, about Micheladas and got to thinking about all the ways people can get creative with their beer garnishes.

As Phelps puts it, "A Michelada is a traditional Mexican drink typically made with lager beer, lime juice, tomato juice, clam juice, assorted sauces, spices and chili peppers." It's a beer cocktail that draws direct inspiration from a bloody mary and a super-garnished Michelada is a great way to celebrate the weekend. "The idea of a dressed beer is simple," Phelps continued. "Put some citrus and salt around the rim of a can or bottle to make it more complex and bring a different level of flavor to the beer. What makes it fun is the wide variety of customizations."

With that, we started dreaming of all the different ways you could garnish beer. Although we take inspiration from Micheladas, these ideas aren't specific to just that drink alone, nor are they only applicable to Mexican lagers. As we explore the different garnishes we'll talk about what beers we think would be a good fit. And if you're having trouble getting the garnish to work on a beer can you can always pour the beer into a pint glass.