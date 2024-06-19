Old Bay Is The Boost Your Bloody Mary Needs For Extra Savory Sipping

The savory spice blend famous for seasoning seafood dishes also deserves a place at your home bar. Old Bay seasoning, the beloved blend from Maryland, has amassed a kind of cult following along America's East Coast. The zesty mix of spices has found its way into bowls of ice cream and is used to infuse flavored bottles of vodka.

The earthy, punchy mix of paprika, black pepper, crushed red pepper flakes, and celery salt not only turns up flavor dials on a serving of roasted potatoes, but the inclusion of the blend can also bring new life to this weekend's Blood Mary cocktails. Whether you rim cocktail glasses with the colorful seasoning or dump a spoonful directly into your cocktail to mix and serve, inviting Old Bay to brunch is a sure way to elevate this classic hangover elixir. Should the rest of your menu feature seafood dishes like steamed crabs or platters of shrimp cocktail, the inclusion of Old Bay can help tie all of your food and drink offerings together.