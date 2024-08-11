Summer Squash Is The Fresh And Tasty Filling Your Tacos Need

When it comes to squash, fall versions like butternut and acorn often take center stage. But there's no reason to wait for crisp weather to whip up some tasty squash tacos. Soft, buttery varieties like zucchini, yellow squash, and pattypan squash all thrive in the summer months, and they can make a bright, tasty addition to your warm-weather meals.

Although they may seem like simple fruits, squash slices or chunks offer plenty of delicious attributes as taco fillers. They still taste fresh after being cooked lightly, and their mild flavor ranges from slightly sweet to earthy. This means they can perfectly complement a variety of other ingredients that you'd want to use in tacos, whether that's more fresh summer produce or classic toppings like cheese and salsa. Although they have a soft texture, they also offer enough bite and heartiness that they won't blend into the background of your dish. And if you're vegetarian or vegan (or just looking for some yummy meat alternatives), a few thick slices of squash are hefty enough that they can give chicken- or fish-less tacos plenty of texture.