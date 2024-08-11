Summer Squash Is The Fresh And Tasty Filling Your Tacos Need
When it comes to squash, fall versions like butternut and acorn often take center stage. But there's no reason to wait for crisp weather to whip up some tasty squash tacos. Soft, buttery varieties like zucchini, yellow squash, and pattypan squash all thrive in the summer months, and they can make a bright, tasty addition to your warm-weather meals.
Although they may seem like simple fruits, squash slices or chunks offer plenty of delicious attributes as taco fillers. They still taste fresh after being cooked lightly, and their mild flavor ranges from slightly sweet to earthy. This means they can perfectly complement a variety of other ingredients that you'd want to use in tacos, whether that's more fresh summer produce or classic toppings like cheese and salsa. Although they have a soft texture, they also offer enough bite and heartiness that they won't blend into the background of your dish. And if you're vegetarian or vegan (or just looking for some yummy meat alternatives), a few thick slices of squash are hefty enough that they can give chicken- or fish-less tacos plenty of texture.
Cooked summer squash, three ways
If you're looking to add summer squash to your tacos, you can either grill, saute, or roast it. If you're going with the first method, you'll want to take your fruit off a grill set to medium-high just when it's warm and seared, without waiting for it to get mushy. But if you're using the stove, set your pan to medium-high heat and look for the same results: Charred but not soggy, which should only take a few minutes. And if you dare to turn your oven on to roast zucchini in the midst of a sweaty summer, you'll be rewarded with succulent, caramelized squash. Just heat chunks in a 425-degree Fahrenheit oven on a lined baking sheet for up to 18 minutes.
No matter which method you use, feel free to toss your squash in avocado oil and seasonings ahead of time. Keep it simple with salt, pepper, oregano, and garlic powder, or amp up the flavor with Tajin, cumin, cayenne, chili powder, paprika, chipotle powder, or a taco seasoning blend. Then pair your roasted produce with corn, onion, cheese, and a chipotle honey sauce like we do in our roasted corn and squash quesadillas; or go with classic fillings like black beans, pico de gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, red onion, avocado, and lime juice. Your dish will be more than enough to hold you over until it's time for a fall variation, like these butternut squash tacos.