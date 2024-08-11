The Unexpected Drink Mix That Will Change Your Banana Bread Forever

Should you decide to add a spoonful of hot chocolate powder to your next brown butter banana bread, observe the mixture before placing it into the oven. The included cocoa powder may call for a touch of additional liquids, like milk. You may be inspired by the inclusion of hot cocoa mix and look to add splashes of other beverages. Whisky, Kahlúa, or amaretto can all carry added layers of mature flavor to warm slices of banana bread. Teetotalers may enjoy splashing peach or cherry juice or a spoonful of coconut cream into mixes.

Keep in mind the usual tips to make the best banana bread once the cocoa powder has been incorporated into the mixing bowl: Use ripe bananas, resist the urge to over-stir ingredients, and swirl add-ins like extra chocolate chips and nuts for contrasting texture in your baked bread. The spongy loaves you take out of the oven can be finished with dustings of fresh nutmeg or cinnamon, sprinkles of flaky sea salt, or dollops of honey whipped cream. Of course, if you want to turn chocolate dials all the way up, a final garnish of cocoa, shavings of dark chocolate, or a drizzle of chocolate syrup can be the final culinary moves that are sure to silence demanding chocolate cravings.