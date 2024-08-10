Miso Popcorn Is The Savory Snack You Need At Your Next Movie Night
By now, you probably know all about flavored popcorn. There are plenty of local brands that offer bags to satisfy all kinds of different taste buds, but you can also make your own at home with simple additions like chili crisp, melted marshmallows, and candy. And yet, if you want to go in a savory direction, you may not have thought to incorporate miso butter into your bowl — but there are a few solid reasons why you should for your next movie night.
Pouring on miso butter elevates your popcorn, but it doesn't alter it so much that it changes your whole snack (like melted marshmallows would, for example). What it does is deepen the savory aspect of your bowl and add plenty of umami goodness. Miso paste (one of the two ingredients in miso butter) is an ingredient made from fermented soybeans, salt, and grains with koji (a culinary fungus). It's incredibly easy to melt into your butter and pour on your popcorn, and the two salty, rich flavor profiles complement each other perfectly.
Use a mild popcorn base, but flavorful seasonings
To make this topping as easy as possible, first melt your butter in the microwave. Then whisk in about half as much miso paste until it softens and melds into one smooth liquid. As an alternative, you can also nuke the two together, then stir them to fully incorporate afterward. If you really want to amp up the umami flavor, however, you can also use equal amounts of both components, although we'd advise starting small and using more if you love it. And while there are various types of miso paste out there, the white kind is the most common for popcorn, as it has the mildest flavor.
You'll want to choose a neutral-flavored microwaveable popcorn for your base to let the butter really shine through — or, if you're popping kernels at home, use a relatively flavorless oil like canola or avocado. This leaves you room to add your own seasonings afterward. Furikake, a Japanese blend that includes sesame seeds and seaweed, is an excellent savory choice, although you can also go with shichimi togarashi, a hot Japanese seven-spice combo. But feel free to also use red pepper flakes, chili powder, or cayenne for more straightforward heat, or toasted sesame seeds, crumbled nori (dried seaweed) sheets, garlic powder, or onion powder. Once you pour on the butter, add your seasonings, toss everything together thoroughly, and get to snacking.