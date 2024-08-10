Miso Popcorn Is The Savory Snack You Need At Your Next Movie Night

By now, you probably know all about flavored popcorn. There are plenty of local brands that offer bags to satisfy all kinds of different taste buds, but you can also make your own at home with simple additions like chili crisp, melted marshmallows, and candy. And yet, if you want to go in a savory direction, you may not have thought to incorporate miso butter into your bowl — but there are a few solid reasons why you should for your next movie night.

Pouring on miso butter elevates your popcorn, but it doesn't alter it so much that it changes your whole snack (like melted marshmallows would, for example). What it does is deepen the savory aspect of your bowl and add plenty of umami goodness. Miso paste (one of the two ingredients in miso butter) is an ingredient made from fermented soybeans, salt, and grains with koji (a culinary fungus). It's incredibly easy to melt into your butter and pour on your popcorn, and the two salty, rich flavor profiles complement each other perfectly.