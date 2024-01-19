A Chili Crisp Coating Gives Homemade Popcorn A Spicy Boost

Movie theater popcorn is all about the butter, but its flavors — and toppings — don't have to stop there. As far as snacks go, popcorn acts as a blank canvas for all kinds of additions, both savory and sweet. You can add everything from chocolate and peanut butter to spicy citrus or, in the case of popcorn brand Poppy, pimento cheese. If you're a fan of spicy flavors, however, take the unique additions a step further: Chili crisp can add oomph to otherwise standard popcorn.

Chili crisp popcorn works particularly well because both the crisp and the popcorn are versatile. If you've never used it before, chili crisp works across all kinds of food, offering the combination of peppers, peppercorns, spices, and herbs. This spicy-umami flavor profile can work wonders on standard popcorn, upgrading a classic snack into something totally unique but not overpowering. If you want a sweet in addition to savory twist, a pinch of sugar alongside your chili crisp can elevate it into a more well-rounded snack.

As for how to bring the combination to fruition, chili crisp popcorn recipes are fairly straightforward. There's no specific order to adding the topping. However, if this is your first time trying the combination — or you're still on the fence about spicy popcorn — start with a small amount of chili crisp and work your way up.