Sesame-Crusted Steak Is The Perfect Addition To Your Next Stir-Fry

Pork belly, beef, canned tuna, walnuts, and prime rib are among the plethora of protein options you can toss in your wok when making a stir-fry. While this is often an anything-goes kind of dish, some meat and fish options just make more sense than others. If you've never tried sesame-crusted steak on top of your stir-fry, you'll absolutely want to give it a shot.

We're not talking about sesame beef here, where the meat is marinated with the oil and seeds. In this case, we're referring to whole thick, juicy steaks, coated completely in sesame seeds and cooked exactly to your desired level of doneness. The arguably more popular sesame-crusted tuna steak follows the same concept. You'll get added texture as the crunch from the seeds contrasts the buttery goodness of the meat, and the condensed coating will give your beef all that nutty, slightly sweet taste. Even though this protein is rich and savory all on its own, the sesame component perfectly complements the other ingredients in a stir-fry — which is why you'll often see the oil used in recipes like a spicy beef stir fry.