Canned Tuna Is The Key To A Quick And Easy Stir-Fry You'll Love

Canned tuna deserves a place on your list of must-have pantry items. Some common mistakes people make with the canned fish, such as storing it incorrectly so that the contents' quality degrades, have kept it from earning the culinary respect it's due. However, it's actually a lifesaver for folks who don't have the time or the budget to prepare meticulous meals. It's also an ingredient that could elevate your homemade creations, especially when you buy the gourmet-flavored variants.

In terms of its health benefits, although its sodium content is much higher than that of fresh tuna, canned tuna is a quick way of adding protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and other nutrients to your diet. You can also go for brands that offer less salt and choose those that are packed in water rather than in oil to cut down on calories. Canned tuna is great for making a quick and tasty stir-fry, too. Add it to a walnut broccoli stir-fry, for example, and the dish becomes heartier with a savory, briny flavor.

It'll cut down your prep time as well since canned tuna is also available either in chunks or flakes. You simply need to drain the liquid from the can before tossing the fish into a pan. (If it's oil, save it to make an umami-packed sauce later.) You don't have to buy the fancy variants if they're not within your budget, either. Just a squeeze of a halved lemon and some ground pepper and chili flakes will elevate your regular canned tuna's flavor.