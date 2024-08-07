Yes, You Can Freeze Coconut Oil. Here's The Best Way To Do It

Coconut oil is used for everything from smoothies and baked goods to frizzy hair and dry skin. It's becoming a more common household staple, and for good reason — in addition to its physical health advantages, it may also reduce the risk of heart disease and increase "good" (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol when consumed as food. If you choose to keep coconut oil as a key ingredient in your house, you may wonder: Can I freeze coconut oil? And is it safe?

In short, yes and yes. Coconut oil freezes well and it can be frozen for numerous reasons, such as meal preparation, flavor retention, and slightly extended longevity (its two-year shelf-life can be extended a year or two). The type of coconut oil is important here; the most common types of coconut oil are refined and unrefined, and both of these variations freeze well. Other types of oil, such as fractionated or liquid coconut oil, may not be the best for freezing because of their nature as liquids.

Freezing coconut oil is easier than you may think: Simply melt your coconut oil, making sure it's just melted (not too hot), then measure out however much you want into a storage container or ice cube tray. Wait until the oil has set at room temperature before placing it into the freezer. If using an open container for this process (such as an ice cube tray or silicone cupcake holders), just be sure to transfer the oil pieces to an airtight container (plastic baggies work well) after a few hours of freezing.