What You Can't Replace When Customizing Starbucks' Iced Energy Drinks

Even though Starbucks has a long list of caffeine-packed drinks mixed specifically to get you up and running in the morning, the chain is alway looking for new ways to give you an extra boost. Just last month, the coffeehouse released a line of new drinks for the summer, the Starbucks iced energy. They're sugar-free and available in a variety of mixed fruit flavors that all sound right at home on the label of popular energy drinks, like "Tropical Citrus" and "Melon Burst." Each drink, per Starbucks, will have anywhere between 140 to 205 milligrams of caffeine to keep you going until brunch.

There's a catch, though. Unlike most other drinks at Starbucks, these come with some limitations. When you order, either the website or the barista will tell you that iced energies are only available in one size, that being Venti. So naturally, lots of people have been wondering if the drink can be customized at all.

There is good news for Starbucks fans who love to tweak their orders! The only thing in the recipe that can't be changed is the energy base, which comes in pre-mixed cans. Other than that, you can still personalize every other part of your drink.