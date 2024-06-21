Starbucks Teases A Potential New Drink And It's Giving Us Panera Flashbacks

We often see restaurant and food chains learning from others' successes, like the wave of chicken sandwiches that followed Popeye's big win, but it's not too often a place like Starbucks takes a swing at something that was a recent (and big) public failure. The coffee spot has been trying out a slew of new beverages the past few years, going beyond new flavor combinations to launch entirely new lines like its olive oil infused Oleato coffee, and its recent boba-inspired Refreshers for the 2024 summer menu. That would already be a lot of innovation, even for a company well-known for trying to stay ahead of the curve. However, there are some trends that are just too big to ignore, and a recent post from Starbucks seems to confirm a rumor that it is planning to release a new line of iced energy drinks, mere months after Panera discontinued its controversial Charged Lemonades.

The vague hint came from the Starbucks Instagram page, where the company posted a picture of two ice cubes alongside two lightning bolt emojis. This immediately led to rampant speculation on Instagram and Reddit that energy drinks were on the way. And, for once, internet rumors seem to have a basis in reality, as poster Markie_devo had leaked photos just a few weeks prior purporting to show three flavors of iced energy drinks as part of the Summer Part 2 Starbucks menu. It seems like the chain is willing to bet that it can pull off what Panera couldn't.