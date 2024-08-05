Tanghulu Is The Sweet And Simple Garnish Your Cocktail Needs

Garnishes are one of the simplest yet most fun ways to elevate your cocktails instantly. They're eye candy and contribute important flavor, aroma, and texture components to the drink. Bars around the U.S. use unique cocktail garnishes that wow patrons and home bartenders follow suit, flexing creative muscles to upgrade even canned cocktails. One of our favorite stand-out garnishes anyone can do is tanghulu.

Tanghulu can take the classic fruit garnish and up the ante on everything from flavor to Instagram-ability. Originally a Northern Chinese treat since around 960 A.D., tanghulu is fruit coated in a sugar syrup that creates a candy shell. This was traditionally done with hawthorn berries, but now you can pretty much use any fruit that has skin or isn't too juicy so the syrup doesn't just melt. These skewers present fruit-like glossy jewels, making for a striking finishing touch to any drink and they also bring the characteristic of crunch plus bold flavor.

They're also easy to make and offer endless possibilities in terms of what beverages you can use them in. To make tanghulu, skewer about three washed and dried fruits or fruit pieces — you can also mix them up. Cook sugar with a little water until it's 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Then dip the skewer in and watch as it magically hardens into that gleaming shell.