6 Simple Ways To Upgrade Your Store-Bought Canned Cocktails

Canned cocktails were the alcohol industry's next big swing at opening new markets after the enormous success of hard seltzers. But, let's be honest. The best thing about the majority of these canned cocktails is the marketing. We've found some popular store-bought canned cocktails that we enjoyed but not all of us are so inclined to do an afternoon's worth of research before grabbing a pack of something refreshing to drink.

If you're in the unfortunate situation where you have some canned cocktails that aren't all that great on their own, don't stress. Take back control of your life and turn these fake lemon cocktails into deliciously boozy lemonade. Of course, if you don't mind doing some prep work there are ways to identify what the best canned cocktail options are but don't toss out a perfectly good drink just because it's not perfect just yet.

The first two tips are more aesthetic than functional, so feel free to skip ahead if you are trying to improve the flavor. But don't underestimate the power of a good garnish. Even the best canned cocktails can use a little something extra to spruce them up for special occasions.