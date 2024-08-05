The Starbucks Snack You Should Never Waste Your Money On

From all the seasonal and non-seasonal cake pop flavors to the blueberry muffins you can never get your hands on, Starbucks offers every cafe treat pairing you'd need for your go-to coffee order and more. But, there is one Starbucks snack you should never waste your money on, no matter what you're drinking. Tasting Table taste testers tried every snack and sweet at Starbucks and ranked them, only to find that the Peanut Butter Perfect Bar was not worth the $4.25 they spent — or anything, for that matter.

With a name like Peanut Butter Perfect Bar, these protein bars are sure to tempt every peanut butter lover in line at Starbucks. They did so much for our taste testers, who had especially high hopes for the bars. Upon unwrapping one, they were happy to find something that resembled a pure chunk of smooth peanut butter. Alas, their creamy, dreamy, peanut butter dreams were crushed within the first bite. Not only was the flavor bland and indistinctive of peanuts, but the texture was dry and dense. Talk about a bummer.

This isn't an uncommon observance when it comes to Starbucks' Perfect Bars. In fact, some on Reddit have said the "stale" texture threw them off, and agreed that the bars are a hard pass. Fortunately, Starbucks carries other peanut butter-flavored snacks along with some delicious, high-protein food items.