The Starbucks Snack You Should Never Waste Your Money On
From all the seasonal and non-seasonal cake pop flavors to the blueberry muffins you can never get your hands on, Starbucks offers every cafe treat pairing you'd need for your go-to coffee order and more. But, there is one Starbucks snack you should never waste your money on, no matter what you're drinking. Tasting Table taste testers tried every snack and sweet at Starbucks and ranked them, only to find that the Peanut Butter Perfect Bar was not worth the $4.25 they spent — or anything, for that matter.
With a name like Peanut Butter Perfect Bar, these protein bars are sure to tempt every peanut butter lover in line at Starbucks. They did so much for our taste testers, who had especially high hopes for the bars. Upon unwrapping one, they were happy to find something that resembled a pure chunk of smooth peanut butter. Alas, their creamy, dreamy, peanut butter dreams were crushed within the first bite. Not only was the flavor bland and indistinctive of peanuts, but the texture was dry and dense. Talk about a bummer.
This isn't an uncommon observance when it comes to Starbucks' Perfect Bars. In fact, some on Reddit have said the "stale" texture threw them off, and agreed that the bars are a hard pass. Fortunately, Starbucks carries other peanut butter-flavored snacks along with some delicious, high-protein food items.
Other protein packed snacks from Starbucks
This might be a bit of a bummer for the peanut butter lovers reading this, but the Peanut Butter Perfect Bar is far from the only peanut butter option at Starbucks — there's even a secret menu Peanut Butter Cup Frappuccino made with toffee nut and chocolate syrup. Real peanut butter lovers know that Starbucks also offers its own peanut butter honey spread, too. You can order it along with a bagel or the oatmeal for a quick, filling snack. Starbucks's protein boxes also offer some options, specifically the Peanut Butter and Jam one which comes with half of a PB&J sandwich. Of course, you could grab one of the KIND Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate bars or a Justin's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter cup if you see them.
If you're looking for something with a good amount of protein, you might want to consider the food menu. The Spinach & Feta Breakfast Wrap, Egg & Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich, Chicken Artichoke Panini, Zesty Chicken, and the Black Bean Salad Bowl are all fabulous high protein options from Starbucks. While they might not give you your peanut butter fix, they will certainly keep you full and satiated until your next meal. Or, if that sounds too filling, you could try the Starbucks hack to get extra protein in your coffee by grabbing a vanilla or chocolate Koia from the fridge and mixing it with your espresso or cold brew coffee.