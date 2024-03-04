The Starbucks Hack To Get Extra Protein In Your Iced Coffee

Are you a gym bunny who's become a master at sneaking extra protein into your diet? And is caffeine your BFF? If so, then you need to try this simple Starbucks hack to get more protein in your iced coffee: Combine your espresso with a pre-made protein shake to create a convenient, caffeinated, and high-protein beverage.

Here's how to do it; before placing your coffee order, head to the chiller cabinet where all the cold drinks are stored, and pick up a bottle of Koia protein shake, which is sold at most Starbucks locations. Then, you're going to order a double shot of espresso with extra ice from the barista. At this point, be sure to ask for your coffee to be served in a venti cup because you'll need the extra space above the espresso. Finally, open up your protein shake, pour it into your coffee, and give it a good stir to mix the two liquids together.

Three things will happen, here. First, the coffee will loosen the texture of the protein shake and lend it a kick of caffeine. Second, the sweetened flavors in the shake will subdue the strength of the espresso's flavor. And third, your coffee creation will become more diluted as the ice cubes melt, allowing you to slurp it up through a straw, unlike thicker shakes that have a denser viscosity. The result? A deliciously creamy flavored coffee that's filling, protein-packed, and super-satisfying with the perfect texture.