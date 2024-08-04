Why Your Canned Wine Smells Like Rotten Eggs

Canned wine is fabulous for all sorts of reasons. Perfectly portioned, cans relieve you of having to carry around corkscrews and glasses; they're also quite sustainable. But canned wine isn't without its flaws. While canning doesn't necessarily compromise flavor, there is a tendency for wines to develop the pungent aroma of rotten eggs that masks fresh fruitiness — the question is, why?

According to a study conducted by researchers from Cornell University, the culprit behind the sulfuric scent is none other than sulfites. Despite that sulfur dioxide is typically added to wine for antimicrobial and antioxidant purposes, excessive use may result in an eggy fragrance. When it comes to canned wine, the issue is a bit more complex. Researchers have discovered that the plastic used to line cans isn't completely capable of keeping the aluminum of the can and the sulfur dioxide within the wine from reacting with one another. In turn, this prompts the production of putrid-smelling hydrogen sulfide.

To combat foul aromas, along with risks of corrosion and closure failures, the research team determined that new and improved lining is just as necessary as rethinking the amounts of sulfur dioxide used during winemaking. Though it'll take time to implement changes, that's not to say you can't keep imbibing in the meantime. After all, the eggy scent is a flaw not a sign of spoilage, meaning that the wine is still sippable.