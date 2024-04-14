The Trick To Fixing Bad Wine Is Probably Already Sitting In Your Wallet

If you've ever opened a bottle of wine only to be hit with the scent of rotten eggs or burnt rubber, you can probably tell that bottle of wine has gone bad. Before you pour the contents down the drain, check your wallet or coin jar first. If you can find an old penny, then you may be able to easily fix that bottle of bad wine in just a few minutes. All you need to do is clean your penny, drop it into a glass or decanter with the foul-smelling wine, swirl it around a few times, and remove the penny. And voila! That formerly stinky wine will smell, and taste, good as new.

Before you try this trick out, a few points of clarification. The penny trick won't work with every bad bottle of wine out there, only those affected by reduction. And not every penny will work, only those made before 1982 when pennies were made almost entirely of copper (newer coins are actually made from mostly zinc). Here's why.