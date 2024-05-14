Does Canned Wine Actually Expire?

It's an age old quandary — should I eat this, or has my food gone bad? There's been an explosion of best-by, expiration, and sell-by dates stamped on every edible product you can imagine, including non-reactive minerals like salt. So what should you actually believe about the expiration date on your can of wine? The answer is not as straightforward as you might hope.

Many cans of wine aren't even labeled with any kind of date, because that's not one of the twelve mandatory items that must be declared according to the Tax and Trade Bureau, which regulates such things. Any statement is voluntary — so why even add a date at all? It seems that the can manufacturers will only warranty the containers for about a year, which is the basis for most expiration declarations. That's not to say the wine will necessarily taste good or bad after that date (or even before) — there are many factors in play, but the decision is really up to your tastebuds. Bad-tasting wine is rarely harmful, merely not enjoyable.