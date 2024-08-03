Transform Vanilla Ice Cream Into S'mores Ice Pops With A Few Easy Ingredients

Campsite treats aren't the only place the flavor of s'mores belongs. Bring the nostalgic flavors of toasted marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers home with you — in a much cooler form. If you've tried making your own Nutella ice pops, you know how easy it is to make sweet frozen treats that are to your liking. Instead of browsing the aisle of your local grocery looking for s'mores-flavored popsicles, you can make them yourself by stacking layers of vanilla ice cream, crushed graham crackers, and chocolate pudding into ice pop molds. You could even incorporate marshmallow fluff.

Whether you layer the ingredients into neat rows or take a more creative approach by dipping frozen vanilla ice cream popsicles into chocolate and topping them with graham cracker pieces and mini marshmallows, you have an endless number of ways to pack your freezer with s'mores-flavored sweets. Similar to how you might adjust traditional s'mores recipes to create the desserts of your dreams, it's time to give s'mores-inspired popsicles a try.