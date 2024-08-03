Transform Vanilla Ice Cream Into S'mores Ice Pops With A Few Easy Ingredients
Campsite treats aren't the only place the flavor of s'mores belongs. Bring the nostalgic flavors of toasted marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers home with you — in a much cooler form. If you've tried making your own Nutella ice pops, you know how easy it is to make sweet frozen treats that are to your liking. Instead of browsing the aisle of your local grocery looking for s'mores-flavored popsicles, you can make them yourself by stacking layers of vanilla ice cream, crushed graham crackers, and chocolate pudding into ice pop molds. You could even incorporate marshmallow fluff.
Whether you layer the ingredients into neat rows or take a more creative approach by dipping frozen vanilla ice cream popsicles into chocolate and topping them with graham cracker pieces and mini marshmallows, you have an endless number of ways to pack your freezer with s'mores-flavored sweets. Similar to how you might adjust traditional s'mores recipes to create the desserts of your dreams, it's time to give s'mores-inspired popsicles a try.
These flavors don't need to stay at the campsite
Mix instant chocolate pudding mix with milk for chocolate layers or lean your ice pops into a more savory direction by using Ritz crackers instead of graham crackers. Making a batch of these treats in advance can help you satisfy your hunger for s'mores as it strikes. You could also offer a DIY s'mores ice pops station for your family and friends to dip, coat, and top vanilla ice cream ice pops. Options could include graham crackers, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate sauce, crispy bits of bacon, drizzles of peanut butter, roasted nuts, or dried banana slices. This kind of set up is a feast for both the stomach and eyes and is sure to turn summer parties and backyard barbecues into occasions worthy of the 'Gram.
If you have a culinary torch stashed in your kitchen cupboards, you can give homemade marshmallows a quick flash and add the treat to the top of ice pops as a crowning finish. Dust with cinnamon, cocoa powder, flakes of sea salt, or crumbles of your favorite candy bar, and you may give the classic s'mores recipe some serious competition for the tastiest summer treat.