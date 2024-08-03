All The Presidents Who Allegedly Never Drank Alcohol

Since George Washington, U.S. presidents have enjoyed a boozy nip or two. Presidents Franklin Pierce, Martin Van Buren, and Richard Nixon had reputations as hard drinkers, but most presidents preferred wine, beer, or champagne over the hard stuff. However, there were a few who didn't drink at all.

For all their differences, Joe Biden and Donald Trump share sobriety in common, and their aversion to alcohol stems from family tragedy. As is well-known, Biden was raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and when his father suffered misfortune in business, the family moved in with Biden's mother's parents, the Finnegans. Biden maintains that the Finnegans and their neighborhood were plagued by alcoholism, and he was particularly affected by his uncle Edward's and brother Frankie's struggles with drinking. He came to understand that alcohol would curtail his path to the presidency and thus never drank. As his son Hunter still deals with addiction, Biden believes that alcoholism is likely genetic.

Trump's disdain for alcohol is, like Biden's, deeply rooted in his family's past. His elder brother, Fred Jr., died at 42 from a heart attack caused by alcoholism, and in 2017, he spoke passionately about Fred's addiction. According to Trump, Fred warned him repeatedly not to drink, and seeing his brother's difficult life and failed attempts at rehabilitation, he took his advice. Fearful that he could be genetically predisposed to alcoholism, he made the same choice as Biden did, and never touched alcohol.