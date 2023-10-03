The Time Alcohol Was Banned From The White House

Alcohol banning in the United States did not begin with Prohibition. The passage of the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was just the result of a long-waged battle against alcohol consumption that began during the early 19th century with the beginnings of the Temperance Movement. Several historical figures personified the early decades of the movement, none more so than Lucy Webb Hayes, first lady and wife to President Rutherford B. Hayes. Though the Hayes Administration is relatively forgotten, they were the first to ban the consumption of alcohol in the White House, something that would be repeated on a national scale decades later.

The goal of the Temperance Movement was simple enough: limit and ban the consumption of alcohol in the United States. Led primarily by women, the movement believed alcohol to be the driving cause of domestic violence in households, as well as general vice and poverty. Organizations such as the Women's Christian Temperance Union were directly responsible for campaigns against alcohol.

Lucy Hayes was not a registered member of any particular temperance organization, but her strong beliefs on the matter were instilled during childhood. Though her father died when she was two, her grandfather, a strong proponent of temperance, had brought her up to believe in the tenants of alcohol remittance. So, it came as a natural next step that once her husband assumed the presidency, Lucy, being in charge of the household, would implement some kind of rule.