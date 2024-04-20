14 US Presidents And Their Favorite Boozy Drinks

America's history with alcohol may be complicated, but not so much for its commander-in-chief. After all, starting with George Washington, nearly every U.S. president liked to imbibe — and not just on special occasions.

Now, the nation's first president (and his fellow Founding Fathers) drank far more regularly than we do today. Safe drinking water was harder to find in the 1700s and 1800s, so beer, wine, and spirits were often seen as less risky choices. Of course, while alcohol consumption has declined over time — and was briefly outlawed entirely during Prohibition — it hasn't stopped entirely when it comes to Oval Office occupants.

Consequently, plenty of White House residents were known to enjoy a hard beverage or two at formal dinners, receptions, or for no particular reason at all. While some presidents didn't drink, most officeholders did. More than that, those presidents who did indulge often had their favorite hard beverage in hand when drinking. Here are 14 U.S. presidents and their favorite boozy drinks.