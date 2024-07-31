Step Aside, Soda: Fluffy Coffee Is The Most Decadent Way To Get Your Caffeine Buzz
The viral fluffy Coke that only needs three ingredients has been blowing up the Internet. However, it's time for it to step aside. Instead of using soda to make a fluffy drink, we're going to use coffee, which will be the most decadent way to get your next caffeine buzz. You will also only need about three ingredients to make a fluffy coffee — marshmallow fluff or creme, iced coffee or cold brew, and dairy or plant-based milk.
First, you'll need to have coffee or cold brew ready. If you're using iced java, you may want to brew it the night before, as that's the absolute easiest way to make iced coffee. Then grab a glass and use a spoon to line the inside with marshmallow fluff. You can be creative here and even make little clouds with it if you'd like. Then fill the glass with ice and pour in the coffee before adding your milk of choice. Use a straw to give the drink a stir.
This is such a fun and easy recipe to elevate your morning cup of joe and a creative way to use marshmallow fluff. And once you've got the basic recipe down, it's time to spruce up the fluffy coffee even more with exciting variations.
There are so many ways to elevate your fluffy coffee
For example, you can top this creation with more marshmallow fluff or a few marshmallows, then gratinate the top with a kitchen blow torch. Top the toasted ingredients with a piece of chocolate and you'll have a s'mores-inspired fluffy coffee. Alternatively, instead of topping the drink with marshmallow fluff, use dollops of whipped cream. Dust with cocoa powder or ground cinnamon.
If you love syrups and flavors in your java, note that you can include them in your fluffy drink. Delicious flavors to try include lavender syrup but if you like to think outside of the box, blueberry syrup is a must-try for your summer coffee. If you do try blueberry syrup, we recommend stirring it into your iced morning cuppa, then topping it with whipped cream and a few fresh blueberries. This way, you'll have a blueberry fluffy latte that will remind you of pie.
But if you're feeling extra adventurous, instead of incorporating syrup, experiment with iced coffee flavors by adding your favorite soda. This way, you've just come up with a whole new drink — a fluffy soda coffee.