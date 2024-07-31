Step Aside, Soda: Fluffy Coffee Is The Most Decadent Way To Get Your Caffeine Buzz

The viral fluffy Coke that only needs three ingredients has been blowing up the Internet. However, it's time for it to step aside. Instead of using soda to make a fluffy drink, we're going to use coffee, which will be the most decadent way to get your next caffeine buzz. You will also only need about three ingredients to make a fluffy coffee — marshmallow fluff or creme, iced coffee or cold brew, and dairy or plant-based milk.

First, you'll need to have coffee or cold brew ready. If you're using iced java, you may want to brew it the night before, as that's the absolute easiest way to make iced coffee. Then grab a glass and use a spoon to line the inside with marshmallow fluff. You can be creative here and even make little clouds with it if you'd like. Then fill the glass with ice and pour in the coffee before adding your milk of choice. Use a straw to give the drink a stir.

This is such a fun and easy recipe to elevate your morning cup of joe and a creative way to use marshmallow fluff. And once you've got the basic recipe down, it's time to spruce up the fluffy coffee even more with exciting variations.