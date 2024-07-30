Mix Pesto And Tomato Sauce For An Unforgettable Pizza

If you're looking to craft an unforgettable pizza, like our veggie lovers cast iron pizza recipe, it's time to think beyond the red sauce for your next homemade pizza. Instead of just using standard tomato pizza sauce for the base, mix some pesto into the tomato sauce first. Since pesto is usually made from garlic, basil, pine nuts, olive oil, parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese, and seasoning, it adds a pop of flavor, color, and texture to anything it touches; it's a rich and umami-laden condiment-slash-sauce. Mixing it into tomato sauce adds desirable nuanced flavors that one-note pizza sauces often lack. And mixing pesto with tomato sauce removes the need to season the base sauce further.

Ready to mix pesto with tomato sauce? First, pick out a good pesto recipe, like our easy, bright, and fresh pesto recipe. Of course, you can always go with jarred pesto at the supermarket, but just note that it won't taste as vibrant as homemade pesto. Then, of course, you'll need a quick tomato sauce recipe. Once both sauces are ready, mix the pesto into the tomato sauce. Start with a teaspoon at a time and adjust the ratio according to your palate. Alternatively, try mixing a 1:1 ratio of pesto sauce to tomato sauce.