Mix Pesto And Tomato Sauce For An Unforgettable Pizza
If you're looking to craft an unforgettable pizza, like our veggie lovers cast iron pizza recipe, it's time to think beyond the red sauce for your next homemade pizza. Instead of just using standard tomato pizza sauce for the base, mix some pesto into the tomato sauce first. Since pesto is usually made from garlic, basil, pine nuts, olive oil, parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese, and seasoning, it adds a pop of flavor, color, and texture to anything it touches; it's a rich and umami-laden condiment-slash-sauce. Mixing it into tomato sauce adds desirable nuanced flavors that one-note pizza sauces often lack. And mixing pesto with tomato sauce removes the need to season the base sauce further.
Ready to mix pesto with tomato sauce? First, pick out a good pesto recipe, like our easy, bright, and fresh pesto recipe. Of course, you can always go with jarred pesto at the supermarket, but just note that it won't taste as vibrant as homemade pesto. Then, of course, you'll need a quick tomato sauce recipe. Once both sauces are ready, mix the pesto into the tomato sauce. Start with a teaspoon at a time and adjust the ratio according to your palate. Alternatively, try mixing a 1:1 ratio of pesto sauce to tomato sauce.
The pizza topping selections are endless when you use a pesto-tomato sauce base
If you're wondering what toppings would go beautifully with your pesto-tomato sauce pizza, we've got you covered. You now have a pizza that complements toppings that go well with tomato sauce and toppings that go well with pesto sauce! The world of pizza toppings is your oyster here. A layer of pepperoni works. Pieces of grilled chicken work too. A garlicky, cheesy spinach pizza? Why not. Even our Italian sausage and sweet potato recipe would work with the balanced and flavorful pesto-tomato sauce.
After baking the pizza, pesto lovers should feel free to drizzle extra pesto over the pizza. It's also fine to top the pizza with fresh basil, especially if you're making a homemade margherita pizza recipe, where basil is one of the stars. Finally, don't just use the pesto-tomato sauce as a base solely for making pizza. You now have an amazing sauce that you can use to make other dishes, such as pasta. We have just the recipe for you to experiment with mixing pesto and tomato sauce together: our sun-dried tomato pesto pasta recipe.