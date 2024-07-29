Dip Strawberries In Marshmallow Fluff For The Ultimate Summer Dessert

There are so many desserts you can make over a campfire that aren't just s'mores but that still incorporate the tried-and-true elements of this quintessential summer treat. One of them is flambéed strawberries coated in a decadent layer of marshmallow creme, aka marshmallow fluff. This is such a good idea, that it's recently gone viral on Instagram and TikTok. The sugary coating will caramelize when it hits the heat, which will give your dessert the perfect golden brown crust and satisfying mouthfeel that you're craving on a night by the lake.

The key to making this easy sweet snack at home is to puncture your strawberries, or other fruit of choice, with a wooden skewer. This skewer will allow you to easily rotate the fruit over the flame. Then, dip it into a thick coating of marshmallow fluff before giving it a little bit of heat. You can slowly rotate the skewer over a gas burner, or a brûlée torch would work well, too. Of course, the most fun option is to take things outside and cook this treat over the campfire with friends or family, but we always like to have a backup plan in case things get rained out. Once your fruit has cooled slightly, you can enjoy all the sugary sweetness straight from the skewer.