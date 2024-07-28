Turn Up The Flavors On Your Charcuterie Board With Za'atar Snacks

Whether you're pulling together a platter worthy of a crowd, or whipping up a selection for one, charcuterie boards offer a world of flavor in a variety of foods. Naturally, you want to start with the best types of meats and cheeses for your charcuterie board, and then maybe kick things up with some of our top underrated foods to include on your next charcuterie board. But there's one more addition that can really take things to the next level, and that's za'atar snacks.

Za'atar works on a charcuterie board for a couple of reasons. One, it adds crunchy texture that makes a delightful contrast to soft cheeses and dips. Then there's the tangy, zippy flavor that is particularly adept at complementing meats, but also does wonders for bringing out different notes in all types of cheeses.

If you haven't tried za'atar before, you're in for a treat. This delightful spice mix has been used in the Middle East since the 12th century. Rather than a powder, it's a coarse dried herb mixture that includes sesame seeds, sumac, marjoram, dried oregano, dried thyme, and coarse salt. The name comes from the special type of thyme found in the Middle East that's used in the mix. You can find blends online, in spice shops, at Middle Eastern markets, or in select grocery stores (Trader Joe's discontinued theirs, but Whole Foods still carries it) — or you can try your hand at making a homemade za'atar blend.