Starbucks Is Offering New Ways To Enjoy Its Boba Pearls With Your Favorite Drinks

Starbucks has been swinging for the fences by pushing new drink options over the past few years, and while some swings — like the olive oil-infused Oleato — are always hit-and-miss, it seems like this summer's new iced drinks with boba-like inclusions have some real staying power. Starbucks had previously floated boba as an idea, even testing tapioca-based "coffee pearls" at some stores back in 2021, but it took until this year for the company to finally pull the trigger.

The new boba-inspired popping pearls launched as part of Starbucks' 2024 summer menu and proved to be a great addition to the coffee chain's ever growing list of iced beverages. Included as part of the Summer-Berry Refreshers lineup, the raspberry-flavored popping pearls add a nice shot of sourness to the sweet fruit drinks. And it seems that their success has inspired the development team, as Starbucks is now expanding the options for how you can order them.

Starting this week, you'll be able to customize new and existing Starbucks iced beverages with the raspberry popping pearls, according to a press release the company shared with Tasting Table. The three drinks that Starbucks is promoting with the sweet-tart boba-like pearls are the Iced Green Tea Lemonade, Iced Peach Green Tea, and normal Lemonade. But that is just the beginning, as the popping pearls are also permanently joining the menu as a customizable option and hack.