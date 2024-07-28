The Spicy Ingredients To Take Bland Breadcrumbs To The Next Level
Breadcrumbs have so many uses in the kitchen, and yet, how often do you treat them like an ingredient worth upgrading? Sure, you might know when to use different types of breadcrumbs, like panko or Italian, but they are still very functional ingredients; not where you normally get creative. They are there to add crunch (maybe by topping mac and cheese or by frying some shrimp), not to bring a lot of flavor on their own. But even the simplest ingredients shouldn't be overlooked, and breadcrumbs are actually a great place to experiment; they are coating your entire dish after all. And while there are lots of little additions you can make to pump up the flavor of your breadcrumbs, one of the most unique and impactful ways is to make them spicy.
Just think of a saucy chicken parmesan sandwich but with the normally dull breadcrumbs replaced with something fiery, red, and flavorful, turning the whole thing into an arrabbiata-inspired delight. That's all it takes to get on board with spicy breadcrumbs. That heat doesn't just taste good on its own, it makes everything else around it a little bit louder, too, for an eating experience that just hits harder. And if you love spicy food, you know there are so many different options for heat that bring their own extra flavor. Luckily for you, a lot of those ingredients make for really great breadcrumbs too.
Calabrian chili paste and parmesan will heat up classic Italian dishes
You don't just want heat with your spicy breadcrumbs, you want a whole new dimension of flavor, and Calabrian chilis are some of the most delicious hot peppers around. They have a robust combination of tangy, fruity, and slightly smoky notes that have made them a hugely popular condiment for anything from pizza to roast meat and fresh vegetables, which makes them perfect for any number of dishes that use breadcrumbs. Parmesan will bring a little extra salt and umami power to balance out the breadcrumbs and hit each one of your taste buds at once.
Making them is simple too. Jarred Calabrian chili paste or chopped peppers are readily available in most grocery stores and can both work. Just toss the chilis with your plain breadcrumbs and toast dry in a hot skillet until the crumbs turn golden brown. Off the heat, toss them with the grated parmesan, and you're ready to coat.
A great showcase for these breadcrumbs is our spaghetti aglio e olio and Calabrian breadcrumbs recipe, where they are the primary focus in a simple pasta dish. They will also make any fried Italian chicken cutlet recipe, like chicken Milanesa, that much more special. Really want to impress some spice-loving party guests? Use them to coat some gooey arancini for the ultimate bite-sized combination of heat and cheese.
Give breadcrumbs a Mexican twist with chipotle chile powder and cumin
While some hot peppers bring a bracing, acidic spice, dried chipotle chiles have a more subtle warmth while still delivering a solid kick. If you like smoky, earthy flavors, chipotle powder will deliver those along with some chocolate undertones for good measure. Cumin will complement both the warm flavors and the sweetness while adding nuttiness — these are breadcrumbs with true depth.
You can make these breadcrumbs in a pan or opt for the oven. You'll need a few teaspoons of oil, which will help bloom the spices as everything cooks and add extra crisp to the breadcrumbs. Start with ½ teaspoon of chipotle chile powder and ¼ teaspoon of cumin for every cup of dried breadcrumbs. Toss with the oil, then bake at a low 250 degrees Fahrenheit or toast in a pan until brown. Take care not to burn the spices.
These breadcrumbs are perfect for heating up one of the most popular Mexican dishes: chile relleno. While it normally uses a fluffy batter, you can mix breadcrumbs into the batter to add more flavor and extra crunch to these stuffed, fried chiles. If frying isn't your thing, these breadcrumbs are great for dusting over dishes to add some texture. Use it in place of chile powder on street corn to keep the spice but add some crunch, or use it on top of tacos with saucy, stewed fillings.
Chili crunch and sesame seeds will give breadcrumbs a rich warmth
Just because you're trying to add some extra flavor to your breadcrumbs doesn't mean that you want to forget that crunch. A good brand of chili crunch (or crisp) mixed with sesame seeds and tossed with breadcrumbs will make the ultimate topping for anything on your table that needs some extra texture. Chili crunch is spicy, of course, but it will also bring more savory, umami notes than some other hot options, making this a warm and satisfying breadcrumb recipe.
Like the other recipes here, these breadcrumbs can be made on the stovetop or oven. Stay at medium to medium-low heat to avoid overcooking until the breadcrumbs take on a golden brown color. Use a tablespoon of chili crunch with a teaspoon of sesame seeds for one cup of breadcrumbs. Try and use a more robust breadcrumb like panko that can handle all of the oil in the chili crunch.
Just about anywhere you use chili crunch, you can use this to get even crispier results. It's a great condiment to add some heat to sandwiches, especially if you're using a softer bread, and it wouldn't hurt to mix with some mayo either. Toss these breadcrumbs with some pan-fried Asian noodles for an easy weeknight dinner that will still knock your socks off. And don't forget breakfast, because spice and crunch are also a great way to upgrade your eggs.
Make your breadcrumbs bright and herbal with harissa and za'atar
If there is one ingredient that packs everything we want from spicy food in one package, it's harissa. This Middle Eastern flavor bomb, which comes in both paste and powder form, is peppery, citrusy, smoky, and spicy, which gives it endless potential for pairing with every imaginable dish. It has a natural partner in another Mid East staple, za'atar, a blend of herbs that will keep things fresh and bright while adding some earthy elements, plus some sumac to help bring out the acidic fruity flavors of harissa even more. Either one of these would make for great breadcrumbs, but why not go full throttle and embrace both?
Harissa in both its powder and paste form should be cooked briefly in olive oil to help bring out the flavor and make it easier to coat the breadcrumbs. The za'atar can be briefly cooked with the breadcrumbs as well, but limit the time to less than 30 seconds to avoid scorching the more delicate dried herbs. There aren't many things harissa and za'atar won't pair with, but this mix is especially great with vegetables. Toss the breadcrumbs with roasted cauliflower or asparagus for a spicy side dish with minimal work but maximum flavor. These hot and crunchy breadcrumbs will also add an extra dimension to salads, whether it's simple dressed greens that need some texture or a fresh cucumber and tomato shirazi salad.
Spicy cajun breadcrumbs will add a kick to Southern favorites
If we're combining spice and breading, why not look to a cuisine that uses both of those things spectacularly. What is possibly America's most unique cuisine, the cajun and creole cooking of Louisiana, is a haven for spice lovers and appreciators of the fine art of frying, so working with spicy breadcrumbs is a natural choice. Cajun spice mixes lend dishes a warm, smoky flavor that isn't overly hot or acidic but still potent and toasty. It's a great choice for when you want to taste some spice but don't want to feel the burn.
Cajun spice mixes are easy to make at home with common pantry spices like paprika, black pepper, oregano, garlic and onion powder. If you do want to up the heat, you can adjust any cayenne you are using to taste. Bloom it in some oil, then cook with whatever breadcrumbs you like.
If there is one type of food that's perfect for both cajun spices and crispy breadcrumbs, it's seafood. A zesty mix of spice and cornmeal is already a cajun classic, but spicy breadcrumbs can be a nice twist. You can also eschew the frying and use crunchy breadcrumbs as a topping for roasted salmon. And if you want something that's less traditional but still delicious, trying adding some extra spice and bite to rice dishes like jambalaya and dirty rice by finishing them with a sprinkling of breadcrumbs after they're cooked.
Gochujang livens up breadcrumbs with heat and funk
Lots of spicy ingredients will give you shades of earthy or smoky flavors, but gochujang, the Korean chile paste, goes in a different direction. Made with chile powder, soybean powder, glutinous rice syrup, and salt, gochujang packs not just heat, but a fermented, funky tang and noticeable sweetness. It's such a complex, unique ingredient that you don't need anything else to make some really special breadcrumbs. Gochujang is best known as a paste but also comes in powder form, making it easy to mix with breadcrumbs either way you'd like. The paste is thick enough that you'll want to mix it with some oil before you mix, but the powder can be tossed directly with the breadcrumbs.
If you want some spicy noodles, these breadcrumbs are a great addition to your favorite recipe and will give them an irresistible added bite. Gochujang is also a popular ingredient for sauces on Korean fried chicken or crispy tofu, and flavored breadcrumbs can deliver the same great flavor in an extra-crunchy dry-rub style. And finally, spicy breadcrumbs are a good finisher for any kind of bowl, whether it be Korean bibimbap or just a regular old grain bowl, where they can add a pop of sweet heat brightness that unifies the whole mixture.