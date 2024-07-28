The Spicy Ingredients To Take Bland Breadcrumbs To The Next Level

Breadcrumbs have so many uses in the kitchen, and yet, how often do you treat them like an ingredient worth upgrading? Sure, you might know when to use different types of breadcrumbs, like panko or Italian, but they are still very functional ingredients; not where you normally get creative. They are there to add crunch (maybe by topping mac and cheese or by frying some shrimp), not to bring a lot of flavor on their own. But even the simplest ingredients shouldn't be overlooked, and breadcrumbs are actually a great place to experiment; they are coating your entire dish after all. And while there are lots of little additions you can make to pump up the flavor of your breadcrumbs, one of the most unique and impactful ways is to make them spicy.

Just think of a saucy chicken parmesan sandwich but with the normally dull breadcrumbs replaced with something fiery, red, and flavorful, turning the whole thing into an arrabbiata-inspired delight. That's all it takes to get on board with spicy breadcrumbs. That heat doesn't just taste good on its own, it makes everything else around it a little bit louder, too, for an eating experience that just hits harder. And if you love spicy food, you know there are so many different options for heat that bring their own extra flavor. Luckily for you, a lot of those ingredients make for really great breadcrumbs too.