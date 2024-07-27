What To Consider When Adding Olive Oil To Milky Coffee Drinks
Olive oil coffee drinks may sound like a gimmick, but for plenty of coffee lovers, the added ingredient can help build a silkier cup of coffee packed with extra health benefits. Similar to mixing ghee into coffee, health-supporting fats, vitamins, and antioxidants can boost olive-oil enhanced brews and keep hunger at bay until the lunch hour. We spoke to coffee expert Matthew Woodburn-Simmonds of Home Coffee Expert for tips on how to make olive oil coffee taste good.
For starters, you may want to think twice before blending olive oil into recipes that are predominantly made with milk or cream. "As the olive oil is doing a similar job to the milk I'd refrain from adding it to very milky coffee like a latte," Woodburn-Simmonds suggests. Generous amounts of milk or cream can overpower the more delicate notes of the olive oil and steal the spotlight from your cup of Joe. "A little teaspoon in a macchiato or cortado could offer a really beautifully balanced coffee," he offers.
Experimentation is key to this creamy coffee
Reach for extra virgin olive oil and start by adding a small teaspoon to your coffee to get a taste for the mouthfeel and flavor of the new recipe. To keep flavor profiles compatible, choose delicate or mid-range varieties of extra virgin olive oil so the tasting notes of the coffee aren't buried beneath an oily ingredient. Use a blender or frother to combine the ingredients fully. After the first sip, you may discover that the presence of the olive oil creates enough of a creamy texture that additional creamer or milk isn't necessary.
For those who like a decadent, richer pour of coffee, a non-dairy alternative such as almond or oat milk can pair well with the floral and nutty notes found in olive oil. If you want to try adding olive oil to an espresso-base recipe, add the olive oil to an espresso shot before crowning the buttery mixture with steamed milk. Should you want an even sweeter cup, look to add a touch of honey or agave syrup. The overall result can vary depending on the coffee you use and the brand of olive oil you mix into your mug, so feel free to experiment until you have the perfect cup to get you excited to start your day.