What To Consider When Adding Olive Oil To Milky Coffee Drinks

Reach for extra virgin olive oil and start by adding a small teaspoon to your coffee to get a taste for the mouthfeel and flavor of the new recipe. To keep flavor profiles compatible, choose delicate or mid-range varieties of extra virgin olive oil so the tasting notes of the coffee aren't buried beneath an oily ingredient. Use a blender or frother to combine the ingredients fully. After the first sip, you may discover that the presence of the olive oil creates enough of a creamy texture that additional creamer or milk isn't necessary.

For those who like a decadent, richer pour of coffee, a non-dairy alternative such as almond or oat milk can pair well with the floral and nutty notes found in olive oil. If you want to try adding olive oil to an espresso-base recipe, add the olive oil to an espresso shot before crowning the buttery mixture with steamed milk. Should you want an even sweeter cup, look to add a touch of honey or agave syrup. The overall result can vary depending on the coffee you use and the brand of olive oil you mix into your mug, so feel free to experiment until you have the perfect cup to get you excited to start your day.