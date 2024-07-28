Give Your Cup Of Tea A Festive Flair With Colorful Sugar Cubes

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about using flavorful sugar to elevate your favorite beverages, whether it's a sugar rim infused with aromatic flowers (hello, tea party cocktail menu!) or a sugar rim laced with honey. But a sweetened rim isn't the only way to supercharge your drinks. To take your go-to cup of tea to the next level, it's time to utilize colorful sugar cubes.

Vibrant, dyed sugar cubes make a beautiful element for your morning tea ritual, or an elegant touch for a legendary presentation when entertaining. Place them in an ornate dish and watch your tea party guests go wild (bonus points if there's a lace tablecloth involved). In an airtight container, they boast the same Methuselah-esque shelf life as regular sugar cubes.

To make these colorful cubes at home, all it takes is one cup of granulated sugar, a tablespoon of water, and a couple drops of food coloring. Mix the sugar and water in a small bowl until it's been thoroughly dampened, add the dye, then stir once more to evenly coat. You can manipulate the hue by adding more or less food coloring, and if the sugar starts to become overmixed and non-pliable, simply add a few extra drops of water, taking care not to over-wet. From there, firmly pack your loose sugar into an ice cube tray, then allow the cubes to sit at room temperature for at least one hour to harden. For greater structural integrity, allow them to harden overnight.