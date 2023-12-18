The Sweet Storage Tip That Keeps Your Cookies Crisp

If you have a crisper cookie texture in mind once you've taken your first bite of the cookie or find that your cookies have turned too soft for your liking, crisp them up quickly in a preheated oven. Five minutes should do the trick, but check them to make sure you haven't pushed the cookies too far in the other direction. The goal is crispy and chewy, not charred.

Maybe you don't have sugar cubes packed away in your pantry. If that's the case, then consider making your own in silicon molds using simply sugar and water. Alternatively, reach for a piece of bread to store with your cookies. Just like the sugar cube, the bread will absorb excess moisture that has found its way into your cookie jar and keep your cookies fresher for longer. The next time you reach into the cookie jar, you will find that your cookies have maintained their texture and you can get to snacking without hesitation.