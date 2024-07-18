Sazerac Is Giving Away Free Booze To Celebrate National Tequila Day
National Tequila Day is coming up on July 24, 2024, and no matter how you prefer to drink your tequila, Sazerac knows one thing: It's gonna taste better if it's free. Sazerac may be best known as the name behind popular brown liquors like Sazerac Rye, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, and Southern Comfort, but, as with so many others right now, the allure of tequila has proven too much to resist. The agave spirit has continued its surge as the fastest growing liquor category in the country, and new tequila brands have been popping up like desert blooms after a rainstorm. Just last year, Sazerac launched a new drink called Mango Shotta, which flavors it's tequila base with the namesake fruit and spicy jalapeño.
And now, Sazerac is giving tequila fans a chance to try its newest drink on them, just in time for the holiday. To snag the prize winnings from Sazerac's giveaway, the company wants you to ditch your old bottle of tequila in the most literal way. Just take a picture of an empty bottle of your old tequila, then visit www.mangoshottaspicesuptequila.com on National Tequila Day, follow the prompts, and upload the picture. That's all it takes to enter. To commemorate the calendar date of National Tequila Day, 724 winners will be selected at random to receive a credit for $14.99 — the price of a bottle of Mango Shotta — in their Venmo accounts.
Sazerac's Mango Shotta is inspired by a cold Mexican treat
Sazerac first tested out Mango Shotta in select markets like Illinois and Texas in 2023, and this giveaway is timed to sync up with the new nationwide launch this summer. In a press release last year, the company stated that the new tequila drink was inspired by Mexico's beloved spicy Mangonadas, which are cold street cart treats that combine fresh mango, mango sorbet, and tart flavors like Tajín and chamoy. Lauren Selman, the Global Innovation and Commercialization Lead at Sazerac, says "Mango Shotta is all about celebrating the spicy-sweetness of life – sometimes it's sunshine and mangos, and sometimes it bites back a bit. Either way, it's a delicious combination."
If you do win the credit to your Venmo account, you can then find a place to buy the new tequila using the product locator on the Mango Shotta website. As a lower alcohol drink with 26% alcohol by volume (ABV), Sazerac is pushing the Mango Shotta as both a shooter and something sippable. For the full experience that best replicates the taste of a classic Mangonada, the company recommends taking a chilled shot out of a glass rimmed with some Tajín and garnished with a lime. So, if you're looking for a crowd-pleasing, easy-drinking tequila, make sure you don't miss Sazerac's National Tequila Day giveaway.