Sazerac Is Giving Away Free Booze To Celebrate National Tequila Day

National Tequila Day is coming up on July 24, 2024, and no matter how you prefer to drink your tequila, Sazerac knows one thing: It's gonna taste better if it's free. Sazerac may be best known as the name behind popular brown liquors like Sazerac Rye, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, and Southern Comfort, but, as with so many others right now, the allure of tequila has proven too much to resist. The agave spirit has continued its surge as the fastest growing liquor category in the country, and new tequila brands have been popping up like desert blooms after a rainstorm. Just last year, Sazerac launched a new drink called Mango Shotta, which flavors it's tequila base with the namesake fruit and spicy jalapeño.

And now, Sazerac is giving tequila fans a chance to try its newest drink on them, just in time for the holiday. To snag the prize winnings from Sazerac's giveaway, the company wants you to ditch your old bottle of tequila in the most literal way. Just take a picture of an empty bottle of your old tequila, then visit www.mangoshottaspicesuptequila.com on National Tequila Day, follow the prompts, and upload the picture. That's all it takes to enter. To commemorate the calendar date of National Tequila Day, 724 winners will be selected at random to receive a credit for $14.99 — the price of a bottle of Mango Shotta — in their Venmo accounts.