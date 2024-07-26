Don't Like Mayo? Try Tahini For A Creamy Element In Your Next Egg Salad

Egg salads are satisfying and easy to put together. But what if you don't like mayonnaise or can't have it? Well, lucky for you, there's a simple swap for mayo to add that creamy element to your egg salad. The ingredient to switch out your mayo with is none other than the delicious tahini. Tahini is made from ground toasted sesame seeds mixed with a little salt and neutral oil. Versatile as an ingredient, you can use tahini in so many unexpected ways.

Using tahini is one of the best ways to make egg salad without mayo. It adds a bold, nutty flavor that enhances egg salad, which admittedly, can sometimes taste a little bland with just eggs and mayo. Like mayo, tahini is creamy and smooth; thus, it serves as a perfect binder for egg salad ingredients. Without a binder, you'd just have a dish of chopped eggs.

Ready to use tahini to make your next batch of egg salad? Start with our easy creamy egg salad recipe. Simply swap out the mayo with an equal amount of tahini. Another recipe to try is our deviled egg salad recipe. Again, just substitute the mayo with an equal amount of tahini.