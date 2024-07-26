Don't Like Mayo? Try Tahini For A Creamy Element In Your Next Egg Salad
Egg salads are satisfying and easy to put together. But what if you don't like mayonnaise or can't have it? Well, lucky for you, there's a simple swap for mayo to add that creamy element to your egg salad. The ingredient to switch out your mayo with is none other than the delicious tahini. Tahini is made from ground toasted sesame seeds mixed with a little salt and neutral oil. Versatile as an ingredient, you can use tahini in so many unexpected ways.
Using tahini is one of the best ways to make egg salad without mayo. It adds a bold, nutty flavor that enhances egg salad, which admittedly, can sometimes taste a little bland with just eggs and mayo. Like mayo, tahini is creamy and smooth; thus, it serves as a perfect binder for egg salad ingredients. Without a binder, you'd just have a dish of chopped eggs.
Ready to use tahini to make your next batch of egg salad? Start with our easy creamy egg salad recipe. Simply swap out the mayo with an equal amount of tahini. Another recipe to try is our deviled egg salad recipe. Again, just substitute the mayo with an equal amount of tahini.
Balance the bold flavors of tahini with herbs, sweetness, or a splash of acidity
Unlike mayonnaise, however, tahini can be a little bold and rich in flavor. In fact, tahini carries bitter undertones that range from subtle to strong. Due to this, you may find yourself needing to balance the flavors in your egg salad if you make it with tahini.
To balance the flavors and nullify the bitterness a bit, you can add a little acidity to your egg salad. Mayonnaise, after all, tastes a bit tangy. You can squirt in a little lemon juice or mix in a splash of apple cider vinegar to the egg salad. Sweetness can also balance the bold and bitter taste of tahini. To add sweetness, you can mix in a little honey, maple syrup, or agave syrup.
Alternatively, consider a higher quality store-bought tahini. Higher-quality tahini made from higher-quality sesame seeds will taste less bitter. You can always also make your own tahini at home and balance its flavors with a little salt, acidity, or sweetness. Consider elevating your homemade tahini with herbs, as an herb-packed tahini sauce will elevate the flavor of any dish it touches, including egg salad.