How Whiskey Subscriptions Work And Why You Should Try One

First, it's important to narrow down your taste preferences. Are you open to trying different types of whiskies or are you just interested in one type, say Scotch whisky (try the Scotch Malt Whisky Society), Irish whiskey (try Irishmalts), or artisan whiskies (try Craft Whisky Club)? Next you should decide how frequently you want to receive bottles, and whether you would prefer full-sized bottles, samples, or both. Some subscriptions are month-to-month while others lock you in to a six- or 12-month period.

Price is also a consideration, and subscriptions can from under $50 to more than $500. Another consideration is whether you want the bottles to be curated by someone else (which is usually the case) or customized for you (as in the case with Bounty Hunter). Some subscriptions (such as Pour More) offer different tiers for different levels of expertise while others (such as Spirited Gifts) are more beginner friendly. Also consider how important factors such as community (both virtual and in person) and access to certain releases (such as private barrel and limited editions) are to you. Finally, bear in mind that certain subscriptions only deliver to certain states, so be sure to check whether your state is included.

