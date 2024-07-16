Best Prime Day Coffee Maker Deals For 2024
Amazon Prime Day is here, kicking off the global online retailer's biggest sales event of the year — and it's one of the best ways to get that coffee maker you've had your eye on but haven't had the courage to order yet. The sales event runs from July 16 to 17 and is only available to Amazon Prime members, so don't wait to take advantage of what coffee's biggest brands have in store for you. If you aren't an Amazon Prime member but want to take advantage of these sweet deals, you can always try a free 30-day trial to get in on the action.
From budget-friendly coffee machines to outdoor-ready pour-overs and from top-tier espresso machines to cold brew coffee makers, this year's Prime Day deals have something for every coffee lover looking to upgrade their morning routine. Although the Amazon team does a good job at making their website's user interface as straightforward as possible, the chaos of Prime Day makes it easy to miss the forest for the trees.
To keep you from experiencing buyer's remorse a week from now, we decided to round up what we thought were the best Prime Day coffee maker deals this year. The products are in no particular order, so make sure to scroll all the way through. We used Amazon reviews, professional reviews, and product roundup lists to identify which brands and coffee makers are currently making waves to identify potential candidates for this list before checking that they were included in Amazon's Prime Day event.
Stanley The Camp Pour Over Set
Unless you've been living under a rock, you're likely familiar with how trendy the Stanley brand's tumblers have gotten in recent months. If you're looking for a coffee maker that's as portable as a water bottle, The Camp Pour Over Set has you covered. Perfect for making coffee while camping, it's also convenient enough to use while at home. And at 28% off, now's the time to grab a set before they run out.
Purchase the Stanley The Camp Pour Over Set from Amazon starting at $32.24.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine By Breville
Widely considered one of Nespresso's best machines, the VertuoPlus is a slim and consistent single serve capsule coffee maker that brings simplicity to your daily routine thanks to its one touch brewing system. The VertuoPlus brews coffee in four different cup sizes and has a detachable 60-ounce water tank for easy cleaning and refilling. Nespresso has a great variety of coffee pod flavors to choose from, so you'll never get bored with what you've got. Now at 35% off.
Purchase the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine By Breville from Amazon starting at $129.00.
Technivorm Moccamaster
The Technivorm Moccamaster is the coffee world's worst kept secret. Originally released in 1969, this coffee machine is stylish and sturdy. A product of the Netherlands, the Moccamaster has an avid fan base who praise it as the drip coffee machine par excellence. You'll never need to buy another cheap plastic version again. Normally retailing at $360, the Prime Day deal is cutting that down by 33%. It also comes in nearly two dozen different colors (not all of which are participating in Prime Day).
Purchase the Technivorm Moccamaster from Amazon starting at $239.99.
Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine By De'Longhi
The Vertuo Pop+ is great for people with limited counter space but a big appetite for good coffee. This machine can produce hot or iced coffee and handles five different cup sizes to satisfy your whim of the day. Nespresso recently debuted a limited-time Mediterranean Summer version of this machine, which is still available at the time of writing this, but Amazon is selling the standard silver version at 34% off for Prime Day.
Purchase the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe by De'Longhi from Amazon starting at $99.00.
AeroPress Original Coffee and Espresso-style Maker
By now, the AeroPress is at least somewhat familiar to us. It's a recent invention, having only arrived on the scene in 2005, but this unassuming coffee maker produces a fantastic cup of coffee. The AeroPress functions somewhat similarly to a French press, but you press the water through the grinds directly into your coffee mug. Convenient, affordable, and easy to travel with, the AeroPress is a no-brainer for any coffee lover on the go, but works great at home, too.
Purchase the AeroPress Original Coffee and Espresso-style Maker from Amazon starting at $27.96.
Amaste Retro Drip Coffee Machine
The Amaste Retro Drip Coffee Machine oozes personality thanks to its sleek design. With packaging this nice, we were initially worried that the Retro coffee maker's strengths were only skin deep, but the online chatter seems really happy with the quality of the coffee it produces, which means the aesthetic value is just a bonus. It comes in four different colors, all of which would really make your kitchen counter pop. All four colors are 44% off for Prime Day.
Purchase the Amaste Retro Drip Coffee Machine from Amazon starting at $55.99.
Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker
Making a good cup of iced coffee is not as easy as it sounds, but this Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker has you covered. Although the K-Iced is rightfully touted as being an excellent iced coffee maker, it does make hot coffee, too, which helps keep it from being overly niche. The K-Iced makes iced coffee in three different sizes, comes in two different colors, and is currently 50% off for Prime Day.
Purchase the Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker from Amazon starting at $49.99.
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Easily one of Keurig's best coffee machines, the K-Elite can make coffee anywhere from 4 to 12 ounces in less than a minute and has iced coffee options as well. The machine comes in three different colors, has a nice big water tank to pull from, and has a strong brew option for people who enjoy bold flavors. It does use coffee pods, in case that wasn't clear, but the coffee pod trend has a firm grip on the industry for a reason.
Purchase the Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker from Amazon starting at $99.99.
Gevi Professional Barista Coffee Machine
The Gevi Professional Barista Coffee Machine is arguably the nerdiest product in this roundup list (and the most expensive), but hear us out. This is a smart pour-over coffee machine with an extremely precise built-in coffee grinder and water temperature control system, all of which are easily managed through the touch screen interface. This machine usually sells for $799, so this is about as good of a deal as you're going to get on this sleek, modern product.
Purchase the Gevi Professional Barista Coffee Machine from Amazon starting at $489.99.
Secura French Press Coffee Maker
Coming back down from such lofty heights, we have a modern stainless steel French press that shakes up the classic design a little bit by being opaque. Forget the plastic versions, this French press has an insulating layer to keep your coffee fresh and hot all morning long, and the designers have made sure the handle stays cool to the touch no matter how hot you like your coffee. French presses are also an environmentally friendly option thanks to their lack of waste.
Purchase the Secura French Press Coffee Maker from Amazon starting at $37.99.
Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Cold brew and iced coffee are not exactly the same thing, so while it's great that some of these coffee machines have iced coffee options, we haven't seen a real cold brew coffee maker yet. This Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a crowd favorite thanks to its ease of use and quality output. The product was already relatively budget friendly to begin with, but now you can save even more thanks to Prime Day's 28% off.
Purchase the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker from Amazon starting at $27.38.
Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker
An absolute classic in the world of coffee and a favorite of baristas the world over, the Chemex is everything you could want in a home-brew coffee maker. Its minimalist, sleek design is good vibes all day, and the coffee it produces is unmatched – so long as you know what you're doing. The Chemex has been around long enough that it doesn't really need an introduction at this point, but if you haven't purchased one yet, it's currently 15% off for Prime Day.
Purchase the Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker from Amazon starting at $38.33.