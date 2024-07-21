The Sweet And Salty Pringles Pairing You've Never Thought Of
The tantalizing combination of salty and sweet snacks makes the perfect afternoon treat or complement to your latest Netflix obsession (Here's looking at you, Bridgerton fans!). If you've sprinkled a bit of sea salt on top of a chocolate cupcake, you have a firsthand understanding of the scientifically proven experience of salt's ability to light up the receptors on your tongue. Not only are your taste buds opened to sweetness, but salt can prohibit bitter tastes, acting as an overall enhancer for the flavor of foods you've chosen. When paired with something sweet, the result is mouth-watering layers of flavor that are difficult to walk away from.
While we've tried dipping French fries into classic chocolate milkshakes and have had our fair share of chocolate-covered pretzels, whipped-cream-topped potato chips can take the crunchy-savory-sweet formula of deliciousness to a whole new level. Sometimes the best creations are hiding in plain sight, and in the case of Pringles chips and whipped cream, we're only wondering why we didn't try this indulgent duo sooner. The smooth, whipped texture of whipped cream piled on top of a crisp, crunchy chip is a match made in Snacker's Paradise. Plus, this kind of recipe couldn't be easier to slap together on a moment's notice when cravings strike.
This kind of snack may require restraint
With nearly two dozen flavors of Pringles and many different types of Cool Whip to choose from, you can experiment with unique tasting combinations. Dip an original Pringles crisp into a bucket of Strawberry Season's Delight Cool Whip or make your own honey whipped cream from scratch for added satisfaction. For those who like a bit of heat, Pringles offers a lineup of spicier crisps that can lend nicely to a dollop of creamy, cool whipped topping. A handful of Everything Bagel Pringles or Harvest Blends Sweet Potato Sea Salt Pringles can turn a Cool Whip Bowl into a surprising treat that will have you saving every last crumb for the occasion. Try dipping Philly Cheesesteak or Salt and Vinegar Pringles into an Extra Creamy container of Cool Whip, or pick up a tub of Lite or Free Cool Whip and Reduced Fat Pringles to ease anxieties while you enjoy this indulgent treat.
The potential for experimentation can make this snack a fun hosting idea for movie night. Set out a variety of Pringles, potato chips, and salty snacks like pretzel sticks and popcorn for your friends to dip into Cool Whip. Just be warned: Pringle's slogan "Once you pop, you can't stop!" can become even more magnified once Cool Whip is involved.