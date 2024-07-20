The Instagram-Inspired Cereal Upgrade That Requires Ice Cubes And Salt

In 2015, netizens dropping ice cubes into their bowls of cereal made the rounds on social media. Not everyone was impressed, however, and while devout practitioners of the ice-cube-enhanced breakfast touted the benefits of noshing on colder mouthfuls of cereal without it turning to a soggy, lukewarm meal, others bewilderedly looked upon the supposed breakfast hack with skepticism. Plenty of cereal lovers had been employing the ice-cube cereal placement for years prior, but we can thank the internet for broadening awareness of the cooler experience.

Of course, leave it to other social media accounts to take the highly contested bowls of ice-cube garnished cereals to new tasting heights by sprinkling salt on top of the morning servings. Instagram's Molly Baz has been vocal about the need to add salt to ice-cube-topped bowls. For cereal brands that lean towards the sweeter side, this extra pinch of salt can, indeed, help balance out more sugary bites and create a rounder, more mature flavor profile.