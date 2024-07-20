The Instagram-Inspired Cereal Upgrade That Requires Ice Cubes And Salt
In 2015, netizens dropping ice cubes into their bowls of cereal made the rounds on social media. Not everyone was impressed, however, and while devout practitioners of the ice-cube-enhanced breakfast touted the benefits of noshing on colder mouthfuls of cereal without it turning to a soggy, lukewarm meal, others bewilderedly looked upon the supposed breakfast hack with skepticism. Plenty of cereal lovers had been employing the ice-cube cereal placement for years prior, but we can thank the internet for broadening awareness of the cooler experience.
Of course, leave it to other social media accounts to take the highly contested bowls of ice-cube garnished cereals to new tasting heights by sprinkling salt on top of the morning servings. Instagram's Molly Baz has been vocal about the need to add salt to ice-cube-topped bowls. For cereal brands that lean towards the sweeter side, this extra pinch of salt can, indeed, help balance out more sugary bites and create a rounder, more mature flavor profile.
An open mind and cooler mouthful
Whether you reach for boxes of Lucky Charms, Frosted Mini Wheats, Honey Nut Cheerios, Special K, or Cocoa Puffs, adding a touch of salt can amplify the flavors of your favorite cereal. The easy, quick move can turn up the volume of flavor of your convenient breakfasts, afternoon treats, and evening snack attacks. When paired with ice-cold milk, this flavor-enhanced bowl of cereal has the potential to transform your usual breakfast routine.
Should you decide to take the leap and add salt to your next cereal bowl, start conservatively, for an over-salted meal has never done anyone any good. You can always add more if your cereal and taste buds call for it. Still not convinced that an ice cube has any place in your cereal? You can try sneaking whiskey stones into your cereal to cool down your chosen milk alternative and keep your cereal cold until the very last spoonful.