Gazpacho Vs Tomato Soup: What's The Difference?

With the ubiquitous use of tomatoes in a variety of cuisines, it's almost unthinkable that they used to be called "poison apples" in the 1700s. For more than a century, most Europeans believed that consuming tomatoes caused death, mistakenly blaming the fruit for the poisonous lead that would leach from pewter plates. The fear of tomatoes even spread to the British colonies in North America, where people thought that tomato worms were as deadly as rattlesnakes. Thanks to developments in agriculture, the prevalent misconceptions about the fruit were eventually overturned. By the 1850s, the tomato was a highly popular produce, prized for its tangy and mildly sweet flavor.

Two of the most enduring dishes that have it as the star are gazpacho and tomato soup. Yet other than the common ingredient they share, these two couldn't be any more different, from how they are prepared and served to their respective flavors and textures. It helps to know what their distinctions are so whenever you have a surplus of tomatoes, either fresh or canned, you'll know what to make depending on what you're craving — whether it's a refreshing Mexican gazpacho or a rich soup to pair with a grilled cheese sandwich.