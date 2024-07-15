Lemon Is All You Need To Liven Up Your Brussels Sprouts

As a vegetable, Brussels sprouts are versatile and easy to prepare. In terms of flavor, they are nutty, buttery, mildly sweet, and sometimes bitter, especially when eaten raw. This bitterness, which ranges from subtle to very noticeable, often makes Brussels sprouts an acquired taste, and a hit or miss with diners.

However, there's an easy way to liven up and add more flavor to Brussels sprouts, and all you need is lemon. Take, for example, our bright Brussels sprouts fettuccine recipe, where we squirt a generous amount of lemon juice over the Brussels sprouts in the pasta. Since Brussels sprouts are often cooked with butter, olive oil, or bacon fat, lemon's acidity helps add balance by cutting through that richness. Additionally, the tanginess tempers Brussels sprouts' bitterness.

Also, a touch of lemon is all you need to fix overly salty food. So, if the bacon you added to pair with your Brussels sprouts is too salty — or you've tried to mask the vegetable's bitterness with a little too much salt — a squirt of lemon juice will balance out the dish and temper the brackishness. Now, squirting lemon juice over Brussels sprouts is not the only way to incorporate the bright citrus.