Crisp Up Pepperoni Into A Tasty Snack With Your Air Fryer

While it's common to look to your air fryer for fast side dishes like sweet potato fries and easy desserts like apple fritters, it's understated how useful this appliance is when you're whipping up a tasty snack. Air fryers work by circulating hot air around a small cooking chamber, convection style, to quickly cook a myriad of dishes with ease. The forced air from the powerful fan is instrumental in crisping up french fries and frozen chicken tenders, and the same goes for homemade snacks like air fryer artichokes. If you're in the mood for a one-ingredient low carb treat, you can rely on your air fryer to transform sliced pepperoni into the ultimate crispy bite.

You can certainly bake sliced pepperoni in the oven, but one of the main perks of the air fryer is that with its smaller cooking area, it'll finish up your dishes faster. That means you'll be snacking on these delicious chips in just minutes. Once done, pepperoni chips make a great addition to sandwiches, salads, and even fried eggs. They can also be enjoyed on their own or with a flavor-bursting dip like ranch or marinara sauce.