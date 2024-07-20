With the sheer abundance of incredibly tasty Mexican food out there, it can be hard to make a decision about what to cook. When in doubt, you can't go wrong with a simple but satisfying classic — the humble quesadilla. While a quesadilla can be as plain and simple as melty cheese between two tortillas, there are plenty of ways to get creative and transform your quesadilla into something a little more exciting.

This barbecue grilled chicken and pineapple quesadilla recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a mouthwatering dinner option that can be prepared outdoors on the grill, or on a griddle pan in the kitchen depending on the weather. Cajun-seasoned chicken, fresh pineapple, and red bell peppers make up the bulk of these quesadillas, along with plenty of cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, and cilantro. Pan-cooked for a crisp exterior and oozy, melty cheese on the inside, then served with a refreshing dollop of sour cream and zingy lime, these quesadillas really pack a punch when it comes to flavor and texture.