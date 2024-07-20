Barbecue Grilled Chicken And Pineapple Quesadilla Recipe
With the sheer abundance of incredibly tasty Mexican food out there, it can be hard to make a decision about what to cook. When in doubt, you can't go wrong with a simple but satisfying classic — the humble quesadilla. While a quesadilla can be as plain and simple as melty cheese between two tortillas, there are plenty of ways to get creative and transform your quesadilla into something a little more exciting.
This barbecue grilled chicken and pineapple quesadilla recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a mouthwatering dinner option that can be prepared outdoors on the grill, or on a griddle pan in the kitchen depending on the weather. Cajun-seasoned chicken, fresh pineapple, and red bell peppers make up the bulk of these quesadillas, along with plenty of cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, and cilantro. Pan-cooked for a crisp exterior and oozy, melty cheese on the inside, then served with a refreshing dollop of sour cream and zingy lime, these quesadillas really pack a punch when it comes to flavor and texture.
Gather the ingredients for this barbecue grilled chicken and pineapple quesadilla recipe
To begin this barbecue grilled chicken and pineapple quesadilla recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. To grill, you will want chicken breasts, olive oil, Cajun spice mix, long, thin slices of pineapple, and a red bell pepper. To assemble the quesadillas you will also need tortillas, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, and cilantro. To serve you will want sour cream, lime wedges, and more cilantro.
Step 1: Halve the chicken breasts
Slice the chicken breasts in half.
Step 2: Coat with seasoning
Coat the chicken breasts in 1 tablespoon olive oil and the Cajun seasoning.
Step 3: Prepare the pineapple and peppers
Coat the pineapple and red pepper in 1 tablespoon olive oil.
Step 4: Heat a griddle
Preheat a griddle pan or grill to a medium-high heat.
Step 5: Grill the chicken
Place the chicken breasts onto the pan, grilling on one side for 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 6: Flip the chicken
Flip the chicken, grilling for another 3 to 4 minutes until cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside.
Step 7: Grill the pineapple
Place the pineapple on the pan and grill for 3 minutes on one side.
Step 8: Flip the pineapple
Flip the pineapple and grill for another 3 minutes, then remove from the pan.
Step 9: Add the red pepper
Add the red pepper to the griddle pan and grill for 3 minutes.
Step 10: Flip the red pepper
Flip and grill on the other side for another 3 minutes then remove from the pan.
Step 11: Slice the chicken
Shred or slice the chicken.
Step 12: Dice the pineapple and pepper
Dice the pineapple and the red pepper.
Step 13: Heat a pan
Heat a splash of oil in a large pan over medium heat.
Step 14: Assemble the quesadilla
Add a tortilla to the pan, top with cheddar cheese, chicken, pineapple, red pepper, barbecue sauce, and cilantro.
Step 15: Finish the assembly
Top with another tortilla.
Step 16: Cook the quesadilla
Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, checking regularly until the tortilla is browning and crisp.
Step 17: Flip the quesadilla
Carefully place a plate over the tortilla, and flip the pan upside down to remove the tortilla.
Step 18: Cook the quesadilla
Slide it gently back into the pan to cook the other side.
Step 19: Remove from pan
Cook for another 1 to 2 minutes until the base is browned, then remove from the pan.
Step 20: Serve
Serve immediately, with sour cream, lime wedges, and more cilantro as desired.
- 2 chicken breasts
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 teaspoons Cajun spice mix
- ½ pineapple, sliced into long, flat strips
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced into long strips
- 4 large tortillas
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
- ¾ cup barbecue sauce
- ¼ cup cilantro, plus extra for serving
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
Can you use a different kind of meat or cheese in these quesadillas?
One of the biggest tips to follow when making a quesadilla is to not overfill it when cooking; as such, choosing the right fillings is crucial. Similarly, choosing the right kind of cheese is key to a good quesadilla, as the wrong type of cheese won't melt properly and act as the delicious gooey glue that holds the whole thing together. While you can definitely mix up the cheese you are using in this recipe for something else, you will need to keep an eye on both the flavor and the melting ability of any cheese you choose. There are a selection of Mexican cheeses such as Oaxaca and chihuahua that will work out great in your quesadilla, and most supermarkets also sell packets of blended Mexican cheeses giving you the perfect ready-made mixture for your dish.
If you are looking for a bit of a change from the grilled chicken, we recommend making this quesadilla recipe with grilled pork or beef instead. Both grill really well and benefit from the delicious smoky flavors this cooking method imparts, as well as making great pairings with the pineapple and the barbecue sauce in this recipe.
What should you serve with these chicken and pineapple quesadillas?
To make a real feast, there are plenty of delicious options you can serve alongside this quesadilla recipe. The smokey barbecue flavor of these chicken and pineapple quesadillas lends itself well to pairing with other barbecued items, so this is a great dish to throw together and enjoy along with grilled corn, grilled vegetable kebabs, and a variety of grilled meats and fish.
For other side options, Mexican rice or this black bean and corn taco pasta make perfect sides for this quesadilla dish. Other potential side options include black beans, pico de gallo, and coleslaw, to complete your Mexican feast. For further dips and sauces, guacamole will add delicious creaminess to the chicken and pineapple quesadilla, or hot sauce is a great option for anyone who likes things spicy.
Finally, no meal would be complete without drinks, and a classic margarita always goes down a treat. Or, if you are looking for something a little different, a tequila old fashioned or a matador cocktail would also make for great quesadilla pairings.