19 Bun Alternatives To Try For Your Next Hot Dog

Hot dogs are the food of the summer — and for good reason. There's nothing quite like a perfectly grilled dog smothered in a generous coating of mustard or your favorite condiment. But if there's an issue one can take with hot dogs, it isn't the contents inside this sandwich-esque summer staple: it's the bun.

If we're being honest, traditional hot dog buns often distract from the eating experience. While buns can be improved by brushing them with butter and grilling them, they're often just an obstacle to overcome to get to the literal (and figurative) meat of the sandwich. Don't even get us started on the fact that a standard-sized pack has eight buns while many regular-sized hot dog packages coming with 10 total.

Whether you're looking for a solution for those two lone sausages left in a package or simply don't like filling up on bread, fear not. With a little help from Joanne Gallagher — a recipe developer and blogger behind Inspired Taste – we've created a list of the best non-bun options for enjoying this barbecue staple. Here are 19 bun alternatives to try for your next hot dog.