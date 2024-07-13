The Gluten-Free Breadcrumb Swap That Actually Packs Some Flavor

From lasagna to pancakes to pizza crust, diners with gluten sensitivities have a ton of options when it comes to sweet and savory gluten-free recipes that meet their dietary needs and charm their taste buds. While there are plenty of simple swaps one could make to turn a basic dish into a gluten-free one, things can get tricky if you're hoping to achieve a crispy mouthfeel in certain fried or crusted foods without using those oh-so-ubiquitous (and oh-so-glutenous) breadcrumbs. Thankfully, though, it's not impossible — if you enlist the help of some almond meal, that is.

One of the many creative ways you can use almond meal in your cooking is as a gluten-free alternative for breadcrumbs. Not only does the ingredient do a great job of mimicking breadcrumbs' coarse and crunchy texture, but it also just tastes good to boot. Whether you use almond meal as a crusty replacement on fried chicken cutlets or as a binding agent in classic Italian meatballs, you can expect it to provide a filling, hearty footprint, as well as an earthy and nutty flavor profile that plays well with savory bites.

To be clear, this isn't quite the same as using nut-based flour. Almond meal differs from almond flour in that it features whole ground almonds, skins and all, in its mixture and has a coarser grind. While almond flour is also a staple ingredient in gluten-free cooking and baking, it's made of blanched, skinned almonds and has a finer, more powdery feel.