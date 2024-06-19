12 Creative Ways To Use Up Almond Meal

If you've ever made your own almond milk or have experimented with low-carb cooking, you're likely familiar with almond meal — and have had a surplus of it on your hands a time or two. Almond meal, not to be confused with almond flour, is made from ground whole almonds (including the skins). It has a distinct crumbly texture and subtly sweet flavor. Though it is typically regarded as a byproduct of making almond milk, almond meal has a vast array of culinary applications that make it an entirely practical, and utterly tasty, ingredient to have on hand.

From lending a nutty and rustic touch to baked goods to serving as an excellent low-carb and gluten-free alternative to wheat-based ingredients in savory recipes, almond meal proves itself to be useful in multiple areas. It doesn't just impart an extra dimension of flavor and texture to foods and drinks, but it is also packed protein and fiber for an impressive nutritional boost.

There are multiple ways to highlight the delicate, nutty taste of almond meal, as well as more subtle approaches that use the ingredient to add texture or reach a certain consistency. You're sure to find that this versatile ingredient can provide a unique touch to everything from hearty breakfasts to smoky sauces.