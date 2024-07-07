The 20 Best Restaurants For Dates In New Orleans That Locals Love

New Orleans is for lovers. At least, that's what I'd say. While the Big Easy isn't necessarily undeserving of its party town stereotype, it's also impossibly charming: Spanish moss hanging from the stretching live oaks; the cool hook of the Mississippi River; the gas lanterns, colorful shutters, and wrought-iron balconies of the French Quarter. It's the perfect city for a romantic evening, and its restaurants are no different.

I spent a few years living in New Orleans, during which time I also cooked in a few amazing restaurants. I was also lucky enough to fall in love and go on quite a few dates while I was here. In this guide, I take you through some of my absolute favorite date night restaurants in NOLA so you can get started planning the perfect date night with a lucky someone. You might even string a few of these restaurants together to make your own New Orleans food tour.