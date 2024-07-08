The Boozy Ingredient That's Guaranteed To Amp Up Your Salsa

Integrating local flavors into a dish often means reaching for native spices, regionally grown produce, and meat procured from the proximity. However, it also applies to the local alcohol selection — just consider what a bottle of local burgundy brings to a boeuf bourguignon recipe or the beer's contribution in a bangers and mash with stout onion gravy.

In Mexico, some popular alcohols include beer, tequila, and pulque, the ancient Mexican agave drink. And you'll even find a selection of these inebriants used in a dish called salsa borracha. While using all three could be intimidating, there is a lot of potential in enhancing salsa with tequila.

The spirit brings a vegetal sharpness that perfectly aligns with the kind of kick expected from the condiment. Its agave flavors will meld with salsas of varying styles, and only a few teaspoons will go a long way. Although not an entirely traditional technique, some store-bought salsas have caught onto the trend. And for the simple integration, you could even throw in a teaspoon or two in a pre-purchased bowl and see what happens. Just get ready for a blast of flavor; such an ingredient addition brings a powerful bite.