The Frothing Tip That Ensures A Sweeter Espresso Drink

Your Nespresso might not always froth as it should, but you can use your handheld frother to get it just right — and sweeten your drink in the process. Just like how baristas pour and mix syrups into espresso shots before they add them to the rest of a drink's ingredients, you can do the same. Simply draw the espresso over a bit of your sweetener or syrup, or add it after, and take your handheld frother to it. Not only will you get a nice foam on the top, but your sweetener will distribute evenly into the rest of your drink.

While they might not use a handheld frother, trained baristas usually add their sweeteners and flavored syrups — be it chocolate, vanilla, or a sugar alternative like agave — to the espresso shot and stir before pouring into milk. This is because espresso shots pour hot, making it easy for the sweetener to seamlessly melt and disperse into the liquid. This is especially important if you're preparing an iced coffee beverage, as the cold temperature causes the sugars and sweeteners to condense, and in turn makes it more difficult to dilute into the drink.

If you don't mix your sweeteners and flavors with your espresso first, you'll likely notice clumps of sugar or chocolate coming up the straw of your iced coffee. While it may not be as noticeable in hot drinks, the step is a necessary one to ensure your flavors come through evenly in each and every sip.