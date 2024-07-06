Cook Your Kale With Bacon To Infuse It With More Flavor

Kale is, no doubt, an acquired taste. When raw, this cruciferous vegetable takes on a bitter, grassy, and rather unpleasant profile. But, when you cook it in a pan, you'll find that the leaves soften up and the flavor mellows out — which means that you can just as easily enjoy it in a hearty kale soup recipe or as a side for your favorite chicken entrée.

The key to making kale taste delicious is pairing and cooking it with other flavors and fats to temper its bitterness. One of the best complements to kale's sharp flavor is bacon. Cooking your de-ribbed leaves into a pan with some leftover bacon grease will allow them to soak up the meaty, salty, and umami flavors of the meat. Alternatively, you can start from scratch with raw bacon strips instead; just be sure to remove the slices from the pan before you add your kale to avoid overcooking them. Then, when you're ready to serve your greens, chop up the reserved bacon pieces and use them as a fun, meaty garnish.