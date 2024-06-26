These Are The Alcohols People Are Drinking More Of This 4th Of July

For many red-blooded Americans, 4th of July celebrations go hand in hand with fireworks, grilled burgers, and hot dogs — and a boozy drink (maybe in a red Solo cup?). Everyone has their own go-to drink of choice, whether it's a can of PBR, a homemade cocktail, or perhaps those trendy hard seltzers many gulp these days. With so many options, Toast completed a study comparing sales to find out what alcohol people are actually drinking more of during the patriotic summer holiday.

According to Toast, hard seltzer sales had the biggest increase with a 118% increase in sales compared to average-day sales in 2023. It makes sense considering there are so many hard seltzer brands (which we ranked) on the market these days from White Claw to High Noon. Another boozy beverage often found in a bottle or can that saw a boost in sales is hard cider, which saw a 91% increase compared to the average in 2023. The ciders took the fourth spot on Toast's lists — and we have you covered with a ranking of hard cider brands if that's your drink of choice to wash down your hot dog (which is a food that saw a 154% increase in sales according to the study). For hard liquor, most people reached for rum and tequila.