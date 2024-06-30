Pour A Bottle Of Bubbly Over Bomb Pops For A Sweet And Festive Drink

Step aside, champagne and strawberries, there's a new flavor-packed duo in town. Introducing the combo that'll take your summer sippers to the next level and keep your sweet-tooth sophisticated in adult territory (or whatever): Champagne and Bomb Pops.

To be clear, we're talking about the red, white, and blue berry-flavored popsicles from the grocery store freezer aisle. No Independence Day party is complete without a bright red, blearing-into-purple dyed tongue and a brief yet euphoric sugar high. This year, it's time to elevate your Bomb Pop game and break out the champagne.

Just grab a Bomb Pop out of the freezer, unwrap it, stick it in a champagne flute, and pour sparkling wine over it. That's it. The addition of the sparkling wine froths up the popsicle into a foaming red, white, and blue color-blocked layered drink that looks aesthetically stunning in the flute glass. It's not just about aesthetic festivities, either. Flavor-wise, the bold cherry, lime, and blue raspberry flavors of the Bomb Pop melt into crisp, refreshing Champagne or prosecco for a sweet, dimensional, low-ABV bevy that's perfect for Fourth of July cookouts and picnics. Plus, at a Walmart in New York, a 24-pack of Bomb Pops runs for just $5.48 – a cost-effective star that won't hamper your champagne budget.